BACALA Welcomes Television Personality, Conservative Latina Rachel Campos-Duffy

CORPUS CHRISTI – Bay Area Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse (BACALA) will host its 18th Annual Luncheon on Wednesday, September 7 at The Ortiz Center with keynote speaker Rachel Campos-Duffy, host of FOX & Friends Weekend on the FOX News network and formerly with the LIBRE Initiative, a nonprofit group that advocates for the economic empowerment of Hispanics through limited government, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance.

Before becoming the host of the #1 cable morning show in the country, Campos-Duffy made her television debut as a cast member on MTV’s reality show The Real World: San Francisco in 1994. Over the years, she has appeared as a frequent guest on NBC's Today Show and ABC's The View. In 2008, she co-hosted the series "Speaking of Women's Health" on the Lifetime Network with the legendary Florence Henderson.

Specializing in political analysis, culture, and parenting, Campos-Duffy is also a NYTimes best-selling author for her book “All American Christmas,” co-written with her husband, former Congressman Sean Duffy and published last year.

“Ms. Campos-Duffy is BACALA’s first Hispanic female speaker,” said D’Anne Buquet, Executive Director of BACALA. “Her outspoken views on tradition, family, and taking personal responsibility resonate with our community.”

Last year due to the pandemic, BACALA hosted the Annual Luncheon as a virtual event with iconic political strategist Karl Rove. “While Mr. Rove engaged our audience with his first-hand experiences from his time at the Whitehouse, particularly his emotional account of President George W. Bush’s profound and incensed reaction on the morning of 9/11,” said Mark Silva, President of BACALA, “we are looking forward to hearing from Ms. Campos-Duffy in person to take part in a meaningful discussion.”

Previous speakers at BACALA’s annual event have included Karl Rove, former Congressman Trey Gowdy, economist Ben Stein, talk-show host Laura Ingraham, Ambassador John Bolton, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Dr. Benjamin Carson, Judge Andrew P. Napolitano, Senator John Cornyn, Governor Mike Huckabee, Ann Coulter, Court TV commentator Catherine Cryer, Presidential advisor Karen Hughes, Colonel Oliver North, and Correspondent John Stossel.

The event includes lunch. Tables of 10 begin at $1,500 and individual tickets are $150. Additional sponsorships available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.bacala.net.

BACALA is a non-profit legal and consumer watchdog organization dedicated to making the public better aware of the cost and consequences of lawsuit abuse. For more information about BACALA, visit www.bacala.net or www.facebook.com/bayareacala.