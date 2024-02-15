You can now buy a glow-in-the-dark houseplant

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking for a little light in your home? Houseplants brighten up any space, and when they glow in the dark it’s even better! Light Bio, a synthetic biology startup, is now selling its bioluminescent petunias in the United States.

Bioluminescence is light emitted by a living organism, which is caused by chemical reactions inside their bodies. You may be familiar with bioluminescent organisms such as jellyfish and fireflies. Through genetic modifications, a team of 26 scientists from nine organizations enhanced the bioluminescence in a variety of plants by up to 100 times by using genes from different species of luminous mushrooms.

MORE: You can get a gnat-eating plant at Trader Joe’s for $6.99

Plants were found to have self-sustaining luminescence and petunias were the plants that shined the brightest, particularly in the flower buds. The U.S. Department of Agriculture evaluated Light Bio’s genetically modified Firefly Petunia and found no increased pest risk and therefore determined it not subject to regulation.

As a result, Light Bio has released 50,00 for sale. You can now preorder a Firefly Petunia for $29 to be shipped anywhere in the 48 contiguous United States. Customers will begin receiving plants in April.

MORE: Waves lit up in blue are rolling onto California’s beaches right now

“This milestone — and the magical experience we are bringing to people across the country — has been decades in the making,” Keith Wood, CEO of Light Bio, said in a statement. “As part of the scientific team that discovered the bioluminescence genes from fireflies, I helped create the first glowing plant in 1986 which has inspired scientists worldwide. In the 40-odd years since, we have discovered a new bioluminescence technology that now allows us to bring these delightful plants to consumers. We can’t wait to see their reactions and discover the bright future ahead for this incredible technology.”

These glow-in-the-dark plants would be a cool addition to various rooms in your home. They could also serve as a great nightlight for kids and adults alike. The Light Bio Firefly Petunias are only available for preorder, but if you’re looking for a similar effect, check out these items available now on Amazon:

Amazon

$69 (was $79) at Amazon

Like a plant, this 6-inch orb requires daily light, which it absorbs. At night, it produces bioluminescence. The orb is filled with microalgae, or living sea plants. Be sure to open it within 24 hours of arrival.

MORE: What to plant in spring: Get started now on your garden

Amazon

$26.98 (was $28.98) at Amazon

These pretty pebbles glow in the dark and come in white, blue or rainbow. They would work well in an aquarium, as part of your outdoor landscaping or even as indoor decor in a chic vase or bowl. You get 500 pieces in one order.

Amazon

$13.95 (was $14.95) at Amazon

The color of this beautiful air plant is organically enhanced, giving it a bright blue and green tropical hue, which lasts as long as a normal bloom cycle. This low-maintenance plant should be watered once a week. Simply submerge it completely in water and allow it to soak for 30-60 minutes. Then, gently shake off the excess. It will thrive best in indirect light.

You can now buy a glow-in-the-dark houseplant originally appeared on Simplemost.com