Woman dies, 9 others hurt in Michigan fireworks explosion

A woman is dead and nine others were taken to a western Michigan hospital after a fireworks explosion in Park Township.

Ottawa County deputies said the incident happened at a fireworks show on private property Monday night.

The 43-year-old woman was reportedly unresponsive when first responders arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the injuries to the nine others ranged from minor to critical.

Pictures from the scene show numerous fireworks on the ground and lawn chairs in the distance.

Authorities said several homes and vehicles were damaged in the explosion.

One vehicle's side window was completely shattered.

It's still unclear what caused the fireworks explosion. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

This story was originally reported by Chris Bovia on Scripps News Grand Rapids.

