Hold onto your hats and cats, high wings coming on Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong cold front early Friday will deliver high winds, and then an Arctic blast early Monday will put a deep freeze over the Coastal Bend. In between, a pretty decent weekend is in store, so get out and do what you need to do to prepare for a wintry outbreak.

The cold front early Friday morning won't bring winter's chill, but winds of 25 gusting to nearly 50 miles an hour will be potentially damaging. Prepare by ensuring all loose items outdoors are secured. Travel in high-profile vehicles will be discouraged until the wind dies down late in the day.

Briefly docile weather conditions Saturday and Sunday will give you time to ready yourself for Arctic conditions.

That means addressing the four P's: Plants, Pipes, Pets and People. Protect your plants from freezing conditions, wrap pipes and leave water dripping, bring outdoor animals indoors or in protected environments, and ensure folks are properly kept warm and safe from the elements.

Highs in the 60s and 70s Friday through Sunday will plunge to the 40s Monday and Tuesday before rebounding midweek. Overnight readings in the 40s and 50s Friday through Sunday will pale to the 20s and low 30s Monday through Wednesday morning. Moreover, wind chill values will dive into the teens and evening single digits early Tuesday, and there exists a remote possibility for mixed precipitation Tuesday. We will keep you informed about that.

Winter has arrived.

