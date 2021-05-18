Storm tips during a visit to Katia's home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After yesterday's storm in Orange Grove, we started talking here at the station about where is the best place to take shelter when there's a big storm and things look dicey?

If there's any type of severe weather, like a strong thunderstorm or especially if there's an alert like a tornado warning.

So the best place is a basement. But trying to find a house with a basement here in the Coastal Bend is not very likely.

So the next best place is in a room with no windows.

And for our home it's the bathroom.

It's away from an outer wall and there's no windows.

Another place to take shelter in the bathroom is your tub. Climb in if it works for you. But as you can see here that doesn't work because of the windows in my house.

A hallway is where you want to be. Remember to take cover. But really a small bathroom away from the exterior wall and windows is the best.

So in the event there's severe weather in the area, this is not the place you want to be, staring out the window.

Instead, you want to be in an interior hallway. This is more of an ideal place where there are no windows.

And even the smallest bathroom in your house is the best place to take shelter in case there is a storm.

