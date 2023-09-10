Scorching hot today but better days ahead!

Happy Sunday! It’s still hot with heat indices ranging from 105-110. Heat alerts have now expired but still dealing with extreme heat for our evening. Continue to practice heat safety. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 70’s inland and 80’s along the coast. A weak front will make its way through South Texas by Friday that will create the potential for some very beneficial rain and some relief from the intense heat. We are still in summer so this weak cold front will only help bring our highs in the mid to lower 90’s. However, much better conditions to look forward to as we start out our week.

