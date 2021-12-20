Warmer conditions expected across Coastal Bend this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are waking up to another damp and cold morning here in the Coastal Bend with temperatures mostly in the 40s across much of the area.

However, we will see some improving weather conditions by this afternoon if you are looking for a little sunshine.

The forecast for today calls for decreasing clouds with a daytime high around 59. Winds will be light out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast for tonight calls for another chilly evening with an overnight low around 42.

A gradual warming trend in expected throughout the holiday week. Daytime highs will be around 80 by Thursday.

The forecast for Christmas Day calls for mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 81.

