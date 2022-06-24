We are nearly done with the first month of the Atlantic hurricane season! Thankfully, there has only been one named storm: Tropical Storm Alex formed on June 5th off the east coast of Florida.

On account of Saharan dust that has been moving across the Atlantic, through the Caribbean, and to the Gulf of Mexico — the Atlantic basin has otherwise been quiet! Now that sea surface temperatures are warmer and the Saharan dust has become more periodic, there is opportunity for development.

Notice the breaks in the Saharan dust. That is where we find these two waves. The one on the right is Invest 94L, which is being monitored for development next week.#HurricaneSeason2022 #Invest94L https://t.co/mKTLWfYZLB — Stefanie Lauber (@WxStef) June 24, 2022

Invest 94L is the latest Hot Topic in the Tropics, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has already flagged the wave with a moderate chance of development over the next five days. The NHC has given the wave a 60 percent chance of development through Tuesday.

Things to consider as we monitor Invest 94L

As with most things in life, there are favorable and unfavorable things to consider with the development of this wave.

With a break in the steady stream of Saharan dust, Invest 94L has the opportunity to develop thunderstorms. Warm ocean waters and somewhat favorable wind shear (at least where the wave is currently) are favorable for development. Sea surface temperature near the wave in about 82ºF which is warm enough the fuel convection (read: thunderstorms) along the wave.

However, as invest 94L makes a trek close to South America and the Lesser Antilles, wind shear increases, which is less favorable for development. When you think of wind shear and tropical cyclones, think of Goldilocks and the three bears; it must be just right.

Something else to consider: the position of the storm. Usually, storms that stay below 15ºN face challenging dynamics. Coriolis force is weaker near the equator, and storms need something to get that counter-clockwise spin going.

With that said, the path on which 94L is expected to traverse is a common "highway" that other storms have traveled along and survived (thrived). The NHC has an interactive database with 150 years of storm data. Here's a look at the storms that originated in June and July.

For now, we'll continue to monitor. This wave won't be near land for another five days. The KRIS 6 Weather Team will continue to keep you updated on any developments.

