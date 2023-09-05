United Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop after brief IT issue

A nationwide ground stop of United Airlines planes lasted only minutes on Tuesday.

The FAA issued a noticed around 1:30 p.m. Eastern that United requested for departures to be paused because of what was described as an "equipment outage."

United later said it was experiencing a "systemwide technology issue" and was holding all departing flights.

The ground stop was lifted about 15 minutes after the initial notice was released.

"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed," United stated on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible."

The more than 200 United flights that were already in the air during the outage did not appear to be affected.

United operates 4,500 daily flights to more than 300 cities. Most of those flights are domestic.

Scripps News has reached out to United for more information about the outage and is waiting for a response.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com