Understanding the history of the Israel-Gaza conflict

Early Saturday morning, Hamas militants from Gaza initiated a heavy rocket attack on four Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera, and Ashkelon.

This attack could be the most intense since the 11-day war in 2021, yet it's a component of an intricate and bitter conflict between Israel and Hamas, an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya (Islamic Resistance Movement), that dates back decades.

The Gaza Strip, a mere 25 miles long and six miles wide, located on the Mediterranean coast between Egypt and Israel and home to approximately two million Palestinians, holds a prominent place in history as one of the most contested territories.

How it all started

Egypt controlled Gaza until a war broke out in 1967 involving Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and Syria—known as the Six-Day War. During this conflict, Israel seized the Gaza Strip and maintained control for nearly 40 years until 2005.

But in 2006, Hamas won the Palestinian legislative elections and gained further control of Gaza in 2007, and it has been in a fight to keep control ever since.

Gaza has witnessed four significant conflicts between Israel and Hamas since the takeover.

The conflicts

In 2008, the Israeli Defense Forces launched "Operation Cast Lead."

In late Dec. 2008, Israel began a three-week military operation in Gaza, resulting in over 1,400 Palestinians being killed, according to the Institute of Middle East Understanding.

The conflict followed an Israeli raid in Gaza that violated a truce, causing an escalation of attacks between both sides that led Hamas and Palestinian groups to fire rockets into Israel.

In Nov. 2012, Israel launched “Operation Pillar of Defense,” an eight-day offensive starting with a drone strike killing Hamas leader Ahmed Jaabari. There was intense Israeli bombardment and Palestinian rocket attacks.

The conflict ended due to intense diplomacy by Egypt, led by President Mohammed Morsi. At least 167 Palestinians were killed during this operation.

Israel's longest and most intense Gaza operation was “Operation Protective Edge” in July 2014, which lasted 50 days.

The IDF conducted over 6,000 airstrikes in Gaza, targeting numerous residential buildings that resulted in over 2,200 Palestinian deaths. Of those, 551 were children and 299 were women. Israel also saw casualties during the operation, with 66 Israeli military personnel and six civilians killed.

This now brings us to the 2021 “Gaza Conflict.”

In May 2021, Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque, sparking an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, resulting in over 250 Palestinian and 10 Israeli casualties.

A ceasefire was brokered on the 11th day between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, the U.S., and diplomatic efforts.

The main issues

Historically, prior agreements have provided temporary calm between Hamas and Israel, but the fundamental conflict issues remain unaddressed, laying the groundwork for subsequent attacks, which is why this conflict has persisted for so long.

The first unresolved disagreement would be agreeing on a Palestinian refugee resolution. Many Palestinian refugees live in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon after being forced to flee their homes in 1948. But Israel opposes their right to return home, citing concerns about overwhelming the country and its identity as a Jewish state.

The second is a conflict of faith. Following the Six-Day War, in which Israel reclaimed the West Bank from Jordan, Jewish settlements began to emerge. Now, a conflict persists over the fate of these settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The third conflict revolves around the sharing of Jerusalem. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim it as their capital, yet most nations do not recognize Jerusalem as belonging exclusively to either side.

And finally, the most contentious issue is whether a Palestinian state should be established alongside Israel.

Despite over 25 years of on-and-off peace talks, the conflict remains unsolved, and there's no indication that it will end anytime soon.

SEE MORE: Biden and world leaders condemn Hamas' surprise attack on Israel

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com