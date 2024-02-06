Travis Kelce comments on Taylor's new album as she unveils track list

Swifties are gearing up for a new music era.

Taylor Swift enchanted fans when she revealed a surprise new album during a Grammy's acceptance speech, and now she's sharing the track list.

The pop star's eleventh studio album,"The Tortured Poets Department," comes with 16 songs and one bonus track called "The Manuscript." The album also includes two guest features, including Post Malone on "Fortnight" and Florence + The Machine on "Florida!!!"

Taylor first unveiled that a new album was on the way after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for "Midnights" at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday. The singer said she was sharing the "secret" as a way to thank fans for their unwavering support. She revealed the album title and release date, which is April 19.

Moments after the singer went backstage, the album's cover art, along with the tagline, "All's fair in love and poetry," were posted to her social media accounts.

A day later, she dropped the album's back cover, showcasing the full track list.

Tay's football beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, commented on his girlfriend's Grammy wins and the news of her new album in a press conference on Monday.

"She's unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself," Kelce said.

Swift's fourth Album of the Year win on Sunday marked the most wins in the category of any artist in Grammy history.

"I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too," Kelce continued, a nod to his upcoming Super Bowl appearance against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in Las Vegas.

The footballer also confessed he's heard some music from the upcoming album.

"I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable," he said. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

As far as any teasers, Travis said his lips are sealed.

"I can't give you anything," he said. "I leave that up to her."

Taylor's upcoming album is available for pre-order here.

"The Tortured Poets Department" full track list:

Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

Side D

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript

