Tiger Woods, Nike indicate end to 27-year partnership

After nearly three decades as one of the primary faces of the Nike brand, Tiger Woods has indicated that he's parting ways with the company.

The 15-time major golf champion praised Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his "passion and vision" in a post on social media Monday, but determined that he plans to move on from the company as he enters "another chapter" in his life.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods said. "The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever."

SEE MORE: Tiger Woods gives first insight on 'realistic' return to PGA tour

The 48-year-old Woods first signed with Nike back in 1996 shortly after celebrating his 21st birthday. Just one year later, the young prodigy blew out The Masters field by a 12-shot margin and secured his first career major tournament victory, all while wearing his iconic red Nike polo with its trademark swoosh.

He would go on to win 14 more major tournaments and 82 total PGA tournament events, solidifying his place as one of the greatest to ever play the sport.

Woods signed multiple deals with Nike throughout his professional career, including a 10-year extension in 2013 that was worth a reported $200 million, according to the Oregonian. But now it seems official: Tiger and Nike are done.

The company posted a photo of Woods on Instagram Monday, saying "It was a hell of a round, Tiger."

"You challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking," Nike added. "You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com