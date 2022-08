It was a war that defined a generation, and it affected the Coastal Bend.

KRIS 6 is proud to present “Summer of ’42 – The Coastal Bend Goes to War”, a documentary that takes you back in time, to when Corpus Christi was a growing city forced into war.

Enter here for your chance to win 2 tickets to see this locally-produced documentary on board the USS Lexington, Thursday, August 11th at 7 p.m.