Hooks baseball finally is back tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hooks baseball finally is back at Whataburger Field tonight.

For the first time since September 2019, the Hooks will host a home game. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, but baseball begins again tonight with the San Antonio Missions visit for opening night.

The Hooks will have COVID-19 precautions this season, masks are required unless you are eating and drinking at your seat, hand-sanitizer stations will be scattered around the stadium and social distancing will be practiced.

It will be different, but it is baseball. The Hooks are finally back.

First pitch tonight will be at 6:35 p.m.

And we'll be airing eight Hooks games this season on KDF.

Our first broadcast will be on Thursday against the Missions.

Here is the complete schedule of games that we'll be picking up:

Thursday May 6 – San Antonio, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday May 29 – Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday June 17 – Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday June 26 – Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 17 – San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 29 – Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21 – San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.