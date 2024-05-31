Coastal Bend baseball Regional Final highlights and scores 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Coastal Bend teams have fought to the regional finals of UIL playoff baseball. In 4A, Calallen tries to keep pace with their counterpart softball team, which reached the state championship once again. In 3A, a pair of local teams go head-to-head guaranteeing one of them to represent the Coastal Bend at the state tournament.

UIL 4A

Calallen vs. Boerne

Game 1: Calallen comes up clutch in the seventh winning 3-1

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Whataburger Field

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 7 p.m. at North East Sports Park

UIL 3A

London vs Falfurrias

Game 1: Falfurrias prevails in what can only be described as a memorable 13 inning game, 4-3.

Game2: Saturday at 5 p.m. at Whataburger Field

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

