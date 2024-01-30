Scripps Tech: Combating climate change on an Arizona ranch

In this episode of Scripps Tech, Phil Torres travels to a ranch in Wickenburg, Arizona, that is fighting back against climate change.

Date Creek Ranch has what it calls “climate cowboys.” They use cows to help restore the land.

“It’s important that we bring it back and take care of it, not only for climate change, but for our future generations,” said Kimberly Knight, who is carrying on the family tradition her father started when he bought the ranch in 1966.

In this episode, you’ll also meet two brave women who are taking a page out of a superhero movie.

Both women, who use wheelchairs to get around, are getting a new lease on life with the help of exoskeleton devices, which allow them to walk.

“I love that I get to look at someone in their eyes and have a conversation,” said Melanie Filardo.

Watch the full Scripps Tech episode in the video above.

