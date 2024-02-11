Possible shooter down after reports of active shooter at Texas church

Law enforcement officers are responding to reports of a shooting incident at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there are indications suggesting that a potential shooter has been neutralized by deputies present at the scene.

The church, which is led by Pastor Joel Osteen, sent out a social media post around 3:58 p.m. ET confirming the incident by saying, “There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene. That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the shooting saying "Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have been in contact with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support and resources of the State of Texas, including Department of Public Safety officers and Texas Rangers, to help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act. Join Cecilia and me in praying for this community during this difficult time and for the brave men and women in blue who acted quickly to respond to this tragedy.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

