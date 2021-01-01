Paul Mueller is an Emmy-nominated, AP award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of successful broadcast experience. He's known for his strong and dynamic on-air personality and is highly proficient in social media and emerging social media platforms.

Paul has held many roles in a newsroom, beginning as an intern at two television stations in Boston where he took viewers' calls, coordinated crews, and shadowed veteran anchors and reporters. He's also worked as a producer, photojournalist, reporter, and anchor.

After graduating from Boston University and finishing his two internships, Paul went on to work for a company streaming financial videos on the Internet. That was back in the mid 1990's and his job took him to New York City.

From there, he went on to the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) where he filed weekly reports about the happenings in the Big Apple.

Not long after, he received a call from a news director in Tyler, Texas and with that, Paul packed up a moving truck and headed to East Texas. That's where he spent two years as as both an anchor and reporter. It's also the place where he started going "live" for his stories throughout East Texas. Tyler was also the place where Paul had the opportunity to cover the 2000 "hanging chad" election as he reported live from Austin.

After two years, he left for Richmond, Virginia as a reporter where his most memorable story was 9/11. Paul happened to be at Boston Logan airport at the same time as several of the terrorists. Paul was the only Richmond reporter to be in Boston at the time.

After a year, Paul continued to work his way up the ladder. He moved on to Providence, Rhode Island where he worked for two years as a reporter. One of the stories Paul covered for 14 consecutive hours was the Rhode Island nightclub fire where 100 people died after being unable to escape the club.

It was 2 years later Paul finally landed one of his dream jobs as weekend anchor and reporter at WLVI-TV in Boston. Paul was known for covering breaking news during the week and the story he remembers most is the collapse of one of the tunnels during "The Big Dig" construction project which claimed the lives of 2 people. Paul continued to cover that story for days. Sadly, the station was sold and everyone was let go two weeks before Christmas in 2005.

Paul then took the journey of a lifetime. From Boston, it was on to Rye Brook, New York; Manchester and Concord, New Hampshire; Seattle, Washington; Providence, Rhode Island (again); Springfield, Massachusetts; Tampa and West Palm Beach, Florida; Binghamton, New York, and now he can't think of a better place to be than in the Coastal Bend. For Paul, it's a return to Texas and he's excited to be back.

Paul considers it a privilege to tell peoples' stories. He also loves investigative journalism as well as political coverage. He's covered every election since 2000, countless Democrat and Republican conventions, and also, by working hand in hand with a producer at the NBC station in Tampa, created a weekly, half-hour political show that was highly acclaimed.

In West Palm Beach, Paul not only covered a continuous array of breaking news, but also President Trump since he traveled to Mar-a-Lago often.

Now that he's in Corpus Christi, he looks forward to settling down as he approaches 50.

Paul is an outspoken animal advocate and works with other animal advocates across the world to adopt, foster, and rescue animals. Right now, Paul is the dad to #AsiatheRescueDog, a rottweiler rescued from a kill shelter in Oklahoma.

In addition to his full-time career, he also spends a lot of time working his 12-step program, the gym, yoga, and also looking for everything the Coastal Bend has to offer.

Paul is always looking for story ideas. You can either email him at paul.mueller@kristv.com or through his other social media platforms.