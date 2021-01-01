Patrick Johnstone

A native of Long Island, Patrick graduated from Temple University in 2017 with a degree in journalism and a minor in sports management.

At Temple, Patrick worked for OwlSports Update, the school’s student-run sports show, covering Temple’s Division I athletic programs. He also worked on the broadcast for the club ice hockey team.

After graduation, Patrick returned home and interned with the National Hockey League's New York Islanders. Interning for his favorite hockey team was an incredible experience, and one he said he will never forget.

Prior to moving to the Coastal Bend, he worked for two years for KNOP, a station in North Platte, Nebraska, as a news and sports reporter for one year, and the Sports Director for one year.

In his free time, Patrick enjoys being active, playing and watching sports, and lounging by the pool. Having previously lived in cold-weather climates, he is excited for the warm winters in South Texas.

Reach out to Patrick with story ideas, or just to say hi!