NY school forced to go remote so migrants can be housed during storm

The migrant crisis in New York took a new turn overnight.

James Madison High School in Brooklyn was designated as a temporary shelter for migrants as the city was hit with a powerful winter storm.

About 2,000 migrants, who were being housed in large tents at a makeshift shelter at Floyd Bennett airfield, were taken to the high school in buses on Tuesday.

Parents were notified that the school would be closed to students on Wednesday and their classes would be conducted virtually.

The controversial decision outraged some parents who wondered whether their child's school year would be disrupted during future storms.

"What's going to happen on Thursday?" a person asked after the decision was made to house migrants at the school. "What's going to happen when the next storm hits?"

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly expressed concern about the rising number of migrants Texas is sending to the city, continually asking for more federal assistance to help care for the asylum seekers.

On Tuesday, he posted pictures of himself greeting staff caring for the migrants at the high school. In a post on X, Adams thanked those who were "doing a great job keeping asylum seekers safe and dry before they depart."

Adams has attempted to curb the number of immigrants being bused to New York from Texas.

The city recently sued over a dozen charter bus companies for transporting the migrants at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Adams claims 17 bus companies owe his city more than $700 million in damages for the cost it incurred from the estimated 33,000 migrants who were bused in over the past 10 months.

Abbott began busing migrants to Democrat-run states and cities in 2022, saying border towns should not bear the full responsibility of the migrant crisis.

President Joe Biden has sent proposals to Congress so lawmakers can address immigration laws in the country, but nothing has been passed.

