WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott signing several bills relating to 2nd amendment Thursday

Abbott plans to sign Senate Bills 19, 20, and 550, and House Bills 957, 1500, 1927, and 2622.
LM Otero/AP
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference at city hall in Dallas, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Abbott and local officials were on hand to discuss the response to protests in Texas over the death of George Floyd who was died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 11:42:46-04

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott plans to sign a slew of legislation relating to the Second Amendment Thursday.

Abbott plans to sign Senate Bills 19, 20, and 550, and House Bills 957, 1500, 1927, and 2622.

The bill signing will begin at 11 a.m. at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. It will be streamed in this article. (refresh)

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senators Donna Campbell, Brandon Creighton, Charles Schwertner, and Drew Springer, Representatives Giovanni Capriglione, Cole Hefner, Tom Oliverson, Matt Shaefer, David Spiller, and other members of the legislature, as well as representatives of the National Rifle Association will all be in attendance.

