WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott signing several bills relating to 2nd amendment Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott plans to sign a slew of legislation relating to the Second Amendment Thursday.

Abbott plans to sign Senate Bills 19, 20, and 550, and House Bills 957, 1500, 1927, and 2622.

The bill signing will begin at 11 a.m. at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. It will be streamed in this article. (refresh)

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senators Donna Campbell, Brandon Creighton, Charles Schwertner, and Drew Springer, Representatives Giovanni Capriglione, Cole Hefner, Tom Oliverson, Matt Shaefer, David Spiller, and other members of the legislature, as well as representatives of the National Rifle Association will all be in attendance.

