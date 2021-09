Gov. Abbott will provide a border security update at the international bridge in Del Rio on Tuesday, September 21 at 12:00 p.m.

There has been an influx of Haitian immigrants crossing the border at Del Rio.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.

You can watch the update live at noon below.