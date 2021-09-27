Texas leads nation in people reported sick with salmonella

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control said it's investigating a recent salmonella outbreak nationwide with Texas leading the nation in reported cases.

The CDC said there are 127 cases of salmonella being reported across 25 states. This map shows the states with infections and Texas currently is the highest with 81 people reported sick. Officials said the true number could be higher.

To find the source of the outbreak, state and local officials have collected food from some of the restaurants where sick people ate. The outbreak strain of salmonella was found in a sample taken from a condiment cup containing cilantro and lime.

The sick person reported the condiment container also contained onions, but none were left in the cup when it was tested. Because multiple food items were present in the container and in the sample that was tested, investigators say it's not possible to know which food item was contaminated.

According to the CDC, someone with salmonella could have symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting.

The outbreak currently has not been tied to a specific source.

