"State Of The City" preview with City Manager Peter Zanoni

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi United Chamber of Commerce will return to normal on Thursday with its 17th annual State of the City luncheon.

Last year’s luncheon was held despite the pandemic.

Half the crowd watched from home and the rest showed up in person. Socially distanced, they watched then-Mayor Joe McComb deliver his state of the city.

This year’s speech will be given by Mayor Paulette Guajardo to a full crowd. This is a sold-out event that will be held Thursday at the American Bank Center.

You can watch a live stream of the event beginning at about 12:20 p.m. on KDF as well as KRISTV.com and the rest of our digital platforms.

KRIS 6 News contacted Mayor Guajardo and asked her for an interview to preview her State of the City address. She originally agreed but later rescinded the invitation, instead suggesting that we talk to City Manager Peter Zanoni about the state of our city.

Katia Uriarte sat down for a one-on-one interview with Zanoni and here's what he said:

"I think the City is in great shape. Mayor Guajardo and City Council, myself and our professional team, are working great as a team and when I came here two years ago that wasn’t necessarily the case. There was a breakdown between roles of the Council and the staff. There was kind of a reversal of those roles. Because city staff wasn’t performing as they should and the council was trying to do their job. However, the professionals in the city should be just that, professionals and experts at what they do. And so we have re-established that in the past two years."

"We have brought in top leaders in the 60 or so executive positions that we have. I have appointed, in the last two years, half of those. Public Works, development services, airport, neighborhoods, we have a temporary (director) right now in parks but the key thing is that we’re bringing in executives that are professionals.

"Best in their trade. And craft. We’re also bringing in diversity. So of those 30 persons that have been appointed, more than half are of a protected class. So female, Hispanic, African-American, top talent is first-cut though. We’re getting the best of the best not only through Texas but throughout the country. They’ve come from many states as high as Chicago and as West as northern California."

"So bringing in those top professionals, helping to deliver and helping to re-establish a trust with a community in City Hall and so when people think of our talk about City Hall it’s in a positive way. They know that we can deliver. They know that we’re working great as a team with a Mayor and the City Council and the staff. And they have confidence in City Hall which is great and what that does it enables us to deliver, and it enables us to have a great quality of life throughout the community.”

"And while the outlook is good, what about issues we have dealt with for decades like poor drainage? We saw the results of that last week. Some residents had sewage that backed up into their yards as the result of last week’s rains," Zanoni said.

The city manager addresses those issues and you’ll hear from him tonight on KRIS 6 News at 5, 6 & 10pm.

