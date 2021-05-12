Republican Group Threatens to Start Separate Party

A group of more than 100 powerful republicans say their party needs to change its ways.

The group is expected to release a statement tomorrow calling for reform, and containing 13 core values that it wants the party to support.

If those changes do not happen, the group is threatening to secede from the GOP and start its own party.

Some of the people behind this effort include former Secretary of State Tom Ridge, former Transportation Secretary Mary Peters, and former CIA agent and 2016 presidential candidate Evan McCmullin.