Pulse secure hack has wide range of victims

Hacking of workplace tool may have a wider impact than originally reported
wider range of victims than previously thought
Posted at 5:56 AM, May 28, 2021
Cybersecurity experts say suspected Chinese hackers used the workplace productivity tool "Pulse Secure" to compromise more victims than originally reported.

The hackers exploited flaws in the virtual private network to gain victims' personal information.

Two months later it is now being reported that the hack impacted organizations in education, technology, telecommunications, and transportation, indicating a wider range of victims than what cybersecurity firm Fire-Eye Mandiant first identified in April when the attack happened.

Dozens of targets across the U.S. and Europe have been identified in defense, government, and financial sectors.

The U.S. government has yet to formally attribute the attack to a specific group.

