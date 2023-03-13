North Beach residents react to TXDOT's environmental study to continue planning efforts of a second causeway. 

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TXDOT recently announced it will initiate an environmental study to continue planning efforts of a second causeway.

People who live in the area said progress has been slow.

“I hope I live long enough. I would like to see the roadway going over the ship channel,” one resident said.

Douglas Long has lived on North Beach since the 90’s.

In that time long and his family have faced several challenges and still his troubles continue.

“We’ve been hearing it for years. After the bridge is completed then they’ll come and do something with the roads and the drainage. I said, we’re looking at that being done in the middle of 2025,” Long said.

Long is one of several residents with the same concerns and now they’ll be involved in TXDOT’s new initiative which includes an environmental study and public outreach.

It will build on previous planning and feasibility studies performed for the Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization that examined potential routes for a regional parkway mobility corridor.

Chris Slaughter said he can’t wait to see the day construction ends at North Beach.

“If they were making better progress and more efficient progress than everything would be better on North Beach,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter has some feedback for TXDOT as they move forward with plans for the second causeway.

“I would say fix the potholes before you fix the new bridge,” Slaughter said.

District 4 City Councilman, Dan Suckley commented on this new initiative.

“There is certainly ways to go the project is completed-but this 2nd causeway getting on TXDOT’s list, plus the identification of funding for the environmental study, is a fantastic accomplishment for this 2023 legislative session to get things started,” Suckley said.

In addition, the environmental study will follow up and use recommendations from the Metropolitan Organization studies and will include additional public outreach.