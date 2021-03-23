Pixar's 'Soul' is reborn on home video

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's hottest home video releases.

MONSTER HUNTER



Milla Jovovich, a veteran of too many "Resident Evil" flicks, stars in yet another action-packed video game adaptation. The results are typically hit-and-miss, with booming sound and digital effects with little room left over for a compelling story. Deleted scenes and spotlights on weapons in the film make up the extras.

NEWS OF THE WORLD



Tom Hanks stars as a traveling newsreader who agrees to take under his wing a 10-year-old girl (Helena Zengel) kidnapped by a Kiowa tribe and raised as their own. Preachy yet sometimes stirring, the drama is a challenging and sometimes slow affair. The sumptuous and gorgeously-shot film landed Oscar nominations for best sound, best production design, best original score, and best cinematography. Extras include deleted scenes, a look at Hanks and Zengel, and making-of featurettes.

SOUL



Nominated for the best-animated film Oscar, "Soul" is now available to those who don't subscribe to Disney+. The thought-provoking tale follows a struggling musician-turned-teacher who enters the spirit realm and takes a hard look at the worth of his life. Think "It's a Wonderful Life" in CGI form. For my full review, click here. Extras include filmmaker commentary and deleted scenes.

