One student dead, another critically hurt after shooting near a Minnesota school

RICHFIELD, Minn — One student is dead, and another is critically injured in a shooting outside a school in Richfield, Minnesota.

Police chief Jay Henthorne called today a “tragic day in the city of Richfield.”

Police officers found the two students with injuries outside the school Tuesday afternoon.

Special agents from the ATF and FBI also responded to the scene.

Both students taken to a hospital and one of them died after arriving.

Henthorne said the suspects left the scene after the shooting and no one has been arrested.

Nearby schools immediately went into lockdown.

Lockdowns were lifted after police searched the area and did not find the suspects.

Students’ parents have been informed about the situation.