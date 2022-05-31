Watch
Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a woman exhales while vaping from a Juul pen e-cigarette in Vancouver, Wash. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 31, 2022
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has signed a decree outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the government's anti-vaping policy.

Mexico had already prohibited imports of the devices since at least October. And even before that, consumer protection laws had been used to prohibit open sales. Despite Tuesday's decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell lashed out at industry claims that vaping is safer than smoking, calling it "a big lie." The government's own figures estimate that at least 5 million Mexicans have tried vaping at least once.

