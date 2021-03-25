Arizona governor says local mask mandates no longer enforceable under new executive order

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday a series of safety requirement rollbacks, including one impacting local mask ordinances.

The newest executive order says: "...no county, city or town may make or issue any order, rule or regulation that conflicts with or is in addition to the policy...This includes but is not limited to mandated use of face coverings. Any city, town or county that has a rule, regulation or ordinance not in place as of March 11, 2020 that is in conflict with the provisions of this order shall not be enforced."

Today we are in a different spot, and we are also a lot smarter. I’m confident Arizona’s businesses and citizens will continue to act responsibly as we gradually get back to normal. Details on the new phase of mitigation can be found here: https://t.co/JLKsoeAuzU 7/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 25, 2021

However, the executive order does say political subdivisions can still set and enforce policies in their own government buildings and on public transportation, including requiring face coverings.

It also states that businesses still have the right to maintain mask mandates in their own establishments and refuse service to those who do not comply.

This story was first published by KNXV.