Former President Trump requests mail ballot after false election fraud claims

PALM BEACH, Fla. — PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Tuesday's municipal elections in Florida may not have former President Donald Trump's name on the ballot, but it appears he does intend to cast his vote.

Despite his false claims about vote-by-mail during the 2020 election cycle, the Palm Beach Post says Trump requested a mail ballot on Friday. This is his third time requesting a mail ballot in Palm Beach County.

The request was made nearly a week after the deadline to have a ballot be sent by mail. Mail ballots can be requested through Tuesday, but must be picked up in person by the voter or a designee.

Mail ballots have remained popular as the pandemic continues. As many as 127,000 ballots were mailed to Palm Beach County voters, likely a carryover from the November Presidential Election.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Sartory Link said she believes the vote-by-mail system in Palm Beach County is safe and works the way it is currently.

But Republican lawmakers, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have proposed some tighter restrictions on mail-in voting this legislative session, including possibly reducing collection locations for mail-in ballots and not allowing multi-year requests for vote-by-mail ballots.

Trump has voted in person only once as a Palm Beach voter, he was the first incumbent president to vote in person as a Florida resident.

