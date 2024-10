Prev Next KRIS 6 News

Live Oak County Courthouse

Annex Room 7 301 Houston Street

George West, Texas Monday, October 28,2024 - Friday, November 1, 2024 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

