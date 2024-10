Prev Next KRIS 6 News

Posted

Duval Co. Courthouse

400 E. Gravis

San Diego, Texas Benavides Civic Center

131 W. Main Hwy. 359

Benavides, Tx Freer Civic Center

608 Carly

Freer, Tx Times:

Monday, October 28,2024 - Friday, November 1, 2024 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

