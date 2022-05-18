Local organization helps teach mental health acceptance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s been 15 years the Coastal Plains Community Center has educated people about the importance of mental health but now that has shifted to mental health acceptance. Linda Ramos-Perez, its children’s mental health service director, said once the pandemic began, the numbers jumped significantly.

“1 in 5 youth as early as age 5 experience mental health symptoms,” she said.

Coastal Plains Community Center reports an increase from 350 to 750 cases a month in the last 4 years. A lot has happened in the last 4 years like the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“She saw footage of the bombs hitting and things exploding,” said Andrea Holmgreen, who has a 5-year-old daughter

Holmgreen said she knows it’s important to have an open conversation with her child.

A survey from Nationwide Children’s “On Our Sleeves Program” shows most parents know it’s important to talk to children about mental health. However, more than half need help knowing how to start the conversation.

“The expert on a child is the parent. So, recognizing, communication and patterns,” said Ramos-Perez.

This is why Coastal Plains Community Center has made it a goal to visit schools within the Coastal Bend. Showing them, they care about mental health. Read with a cop is a video series uploaded to their website. Wednesday's theme is stress.



The work doesn’t end there. All year long the staff at Coastal Plains Community Center will help people, including Christian Hernandez, improve their mental state.

“Build yourself up. Make sure you have a good day no matter what. If it’s going down and you’re having a bad day. Just think of all the positives,” said Hernandez.



Coastal Plains Community Center has 8 locations across the Coastal Bend. Right now, they’re working on building a clinic in Live Oak.

If you or someone you know struggles with mental health call the Youth Empowerment Services Inquiry Line. That number is

1-800-831-6467.

For immediate action call the 24/7 CRISIS HOT-LINE at 1-800-841-6467.

To access services call the Mental Health Clinic nearest you. You will be given an appointment for an assessment to be conducted by a diagnostic team click here.