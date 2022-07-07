Woman burned in Sutton Lane house fire upgraded to 'serious' condition

A Corpus Christi woman who was seriously burned in a house fire last month is doing better.

Elizabeth Oliveira had been in critical condition since that fire at her home on Sutton Lane on June 15.

Hospital officials at the San Antonio Military Medical Center’s burn unit said her condition has been upgraded to serious.

Oliveira and her son were in their home when an overheated extension cord sparked a fire.

An off-duty firefighter was able to rescue her son, but the flames kept him from going into the burning home to rescue her.