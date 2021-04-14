Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Texas legislators to vote on allowing eligible people to open or concealed carry with no permit or training

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Gun
Posted at 6:28 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 07:37:24-04

TEXAS, USA — Earlier this month, the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety voted to send House Bill 1911 to the full House for a vote.

The bill will allow Texans who are eligible for a license to carry their handguns, either concealed or openly in a holster, without a permit.

Current law requires Texans to have a license to carry and, to obtain a license, you have to take a training class, pass a written exam and shooting test and submit fingerprints.

The leader of the Texas Republican Party says it is a constitutional right.

Republicans are typically considered supporters of law enforcement, but not on this issue.

The state Republican Party chairman says people who pass a background check should be able to carry a handgun without a license and that no permit is needed to carry a rifle in Texas.

He added nearly two dozen other states have passed similar measures.

Training would be optional. You would still need a license if you travel to other states where license to carry is required.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education