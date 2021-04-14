Texas legislators to vote on allowing eligible people to open or concealed carry with no permit or training

TEXAS, USA — Earlier this month, the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety voted to send House Bill 1911 to the full House for a vote.

The bill will allow Texans who are eligible for a license to carry their handguns, either concealed or openly in a holster, without a permit.

Current law requires Texans to have a license to carry and, to obtain a license, you have to take a training class, pass a written exam and shooting test and submit fingerprints.

The leader of the Texas Republican Party says it is a constitutional right.

Republicans are typically considered supporters of law enforcement, but not on this issue.

The state Republican Party chairman says people who pass a background check should be able to carry a handgun without a license and that no permit is needed to carry a rifle in Texas.

He added nearly two dozen other states have passed similar measures.

Training would be optional. You would still need a license if you travel to other states where license to carry is required.