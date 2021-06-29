Snorkeling with sharks encounter at Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The snorkeling with sharks encounter at the Texas State Aquarium allows visitors to get up close to 6 brown sharks inside their exhibit.

Before getting in the water, guests need to have a signed waiver. To take part, guests must be at least 8-years-old. It is also recommended to wear a one piece swimsuit or rash guard and bring a dry change of clothes

However, first it is required to purchase an admission ticket before buying a tour ticket.

The snorkel with sharks encounter costs an additional $99.95, on top of aquarium admission. There is a10% discount for members.

Overall, this experience will thrill visitors as they get up close to 6 brown sharks while learning about their biology and how to protect them in the wild.

Officials at the aquarium say they have been working to get this exclusive encounter ready for visitors since last month. To book your adventure, click here.