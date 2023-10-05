San Patricio County Sheriff's Office making budget cuts for inmates health care

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Right now, there are 239 inmates the San Patricio County jail and 30% of them need medical assistance.

Now, the San Patricio County jail is making budget cuts and moving money within the Sheriff's Office Department to help pay for inmate’s health care.

“We are obligated to take care of them physically and that takes money,” Rivera said.

Money paying for hospital and medical services, ambulance transport, and prescription drugs just to name a few of those medical expenses for inmates.

“We have two of them with serious issues. Their medical bill is extremely high. About $23,485 a month,” Rivera said.

Rivera said with two inmates constantly needing care. It’s expected that the jail to go over budget.

“Sadly, the most expensive budget in the county is the jail,” Rivera said.

The annual budget for the jail is well over $5 million. Of that, $350,000 is for medical services.

“We use $350,000 easy. Within the first 4 to 5 months,” Rivera said.

To keep up with the costs of caring for inmates at the jail, there are some sacrifices being made by the Sheriff’s Office.

“What we do is use the money from our large budget and move that around to make up the difference,” Rivera said.

By making budget cuts the sheriff’s office is in a financial strain and taxpayers are also affected.

“Because it has been expensive for taxpayers, and it might make you wonder why,” Rivera said.

Rivera is also expecting to go over budget for food because of the rise in prices at the grocery store. Money that the Sheriff’s Department will have to cover and what can be done. Well, Rivera said he can only wait for the inmates to bond out or go to prison where the state will pay for their needs.