Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Report: 64,000 people in Nueces County eligible for SNAP benefits

SNAP benefits information
SNAP benefits
FILE PHOTO
SNAP benefits will be extended through the month of November, according to a release from the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.
SNAP benefits
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 13:19:54-05

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits helps low income families buy the food they need for good health.

Data recorded by the Texas Health and Human Services shows that in December 2022, around 64,000 people in Nueces County were eligible for SNAP benefits. The average amount given to recipients in Nueces County was $370 per month.

SNAP benefits are put on a Lone Star Card and can be used just like a credit card at any store or market that accepts it.

SNAP can't be used to buy tobacco, alcoholic drinks, things you can't eat or drink, or pay for food bills you already owe.

For more information on SNAP benefits and how to see if you meet program rules you can go to this website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Area Livestock Shows