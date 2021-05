CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday may 9 at about 3:13 p.m officers were dispatched to Lake Placid Drive.

Officers arrived and discovered a body, the age and gender are unknown at this time.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating.

It's currently unknown if it’s foul play or the death was from natural causes.

*This is an ongoing story. We will update it as more information comes available.