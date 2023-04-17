Nueces County Sheriff need your help in locating three people

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding these three people with outstanding warrants.

Paula Garcia has an outstanding warrant out of Nueces County for Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Garcia is described as a 37-year-old female, who stands 5’03” feet, weighs approximately 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Edgar Arthur Gagnon has an outstanding warrant out of Nueces County for Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle-Serious Bodily Injury.

Edgar is described as a 36-year-old male, who stands 5’10” feet, weighs approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Pablo Contreras has an outstanding warrant out of Nueces County for Failure to Appear: Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Pablo is described as a 60-year-old male, who stands 5’10” feet, weighs approximately 145 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

__________________________________

If you know how to locate any of these people you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

You may also contact the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 887-2239 or (361) 887-2219 after 5:00 pm.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.