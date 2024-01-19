New, free clinic hopes to help the uninsured in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Texas Tribune, while the percentage of uninsured Texans decreased in 2022, Texas is still one of the highest states with uninsured residents.

A new, free clinic in Corpus Christi is hoping to provide health care to those who need it the most.

Your health is of the utmost importance even if you don't have insurance.

Dr. John Navar with the clinic said that there is a need.

"One in six Texans are uninsured, and they have nowhere to go," Dr. John Navar said.

Compassionate Care Medical Clinic is located in the heart of Corpus Christi and is hoping to provide free health care for those who need it.

Lynette Navar with the clinic said they as well as other doctors in the area knew they had to do something about providing free health care for those without insurance.

"Who's going to go to the doctor if they have to spend money and they're barely able to take care of their family," Lynette said.

Dr. Navar is no stranger to giving back to the community.

"Medicine has given me so much, that I can now give back for what have been given," said Dr. Navar.

The clinic is made up entirely of volunteers, all taking the time to provide much-needed care to the people of Corpus Christi.

Dr. Andrew Aoashima, Medical Director of the clinic said volunteers are necessary for their operation and are always looking for them.

"We appreciate a medical background but you don't have to have one, it is as simple as having someone come through the door, and just helping them sign in," Aoashima said.

The clinic has partnered with Texas A&M Coastal Bend Health Education Center to provide health services.

Compassionate Care will also provide prescription assistance for those who can't afford the more expensive medications.

To volunteer or place an appointment, you can call 361-500-0122.

Or, to find out more information, visit their website - compassionateclinic.org

Compassionate Care Medical Clinic

1660 S. Staples St. Suite 100