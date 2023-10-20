Miller Buccaneers football players celebrate victory against Veterans Memorial Eagles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Miller High School Buccaneers are basking in their glory after succeeding in a victory win against Veterans Memorial High School.

The Bucs, who are 8-0 and 5-0 beat the Eagles 59-40 on Thursday during the KRIS Game Night South Texas/Game of the Week matchup.

The game didn't start with the Bucs on top as the Eagles were up 24-21 at halftime.

As Miller retook the field, the tide turned.

This is a developing story, check back to hear from Miller's head football coach and a player.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.