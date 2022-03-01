U.S. Rep. Dist. 27 candidate: Michael Cloud

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

United States Representative for Texas 27th Congressional District

Bright Idea Media, Owner

Faith Family Church, Communications and Media Director

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

In the few short years I’ve been in Congress, I’ve been on the forefront on fighting on these issues and have unquestionably one of the most conservative voting records in Congress.

Here are a few highlights on some of the top issues:

Border: formed a Congressional Border Solutions working group that worked with President Trump in advancing solutions that led to increased security at our southern border. Led multiple investigative trips to the border. Testified in Congress on the dire situation at the border.

formed a Congressional Border Solutions working group that worked with President Trump in advancing solutions that led to increased security at our southern border. Led multiple investigative trips to the border. Testified in Congress on the dire situation at the border. Energy Dominance: worked with President Trump to expand oil and gas export capacity in our district leading to the resurgence of American Energy Dominance. Fighting against Biden’s attacks against American Energy production.

worked with President Trump to expand oil and gas export capacity in our district leading to the resurgence of American Energy Dominance. Fighting against Biden’s attacks against American Energy production. Fiscal Responsibility: in addition to one of the most fiscally conservative voting records, I authored legislation for a Federal Sunset Commission to reign in an ever-expanding bureaucracy. I introduced legislation to count the cost of interest to help reign in our expanding debt burden. I serve on the RSC Budget Task force that has developed a plan for a balanced budget. I support lower taxes and less Government spending — let the people keep their money.

in addition to one of the most fiscally conservative voting records, I authored legislation for a Federal Sunset Commission to reign in an ever-expanding bureaucracy. I introduced legislation to count the cost of interest to help reign in our expanding debt burden. I serve on the RSC Budget Task force that has developed a plan for a balanced budget. I support lower taxes and less Government spending — let the people keep their money. Pro-life: worked with the Trump Administration to reverse an Obama era abortion surcharge rule. Votes against efforts to use taxpayer dollars to fund abortions. Sponsors/co-sponsors pro-life legislation.

worked with the Trump Administration to reverse an Obama era abortion surcharge rule. Votes against efforts to use taxpayer dollars to fund abortions. Sponsors/co-sponsors pro-life legislation. 2nd Amendment: leading the investigation into the ATF mass collection of firearms records of Americans — this is contrary to law prohibiting a Federal Gun registry. Authored the Protecting the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Act.

leading the investigation into the ATF mass collection of firearms records of Americans — this is contrary to law prohibiting a Federal Gun registry. Authored the Protecting the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Act. 1st Amendment: leading multiple investigations into Big Tech efforts to censor free thought and conversation. Championing religious liberties. Serve on the Big Tech task force working to bring accountability to Big Tech.

Our laser focus on doing the hard work on the issues important to the people of Texas and the future of America has earned us the endorsement of fighters like President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, and Representative Jim Jordan as well as many grassroots organizations including:

Gun Owners of America

The National Rifle Association

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Council

Texas Right to Life

Texas Alliance for Life

FreedomWorks for America

Texas Values Action

Texas Farm Bureau AGFUND

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association PAC (TSCRA)

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

Before being elected to Congress, I had experience in the private sector, in ministry, and in Texas grassroots politics. He was a small business owner and founder of a video production company, served as the media and communications director at Faith Family Church for over a decade, a GOP Chairman for seven years, as well as represented twenty-one Texas counties as a member of the State Republican Executive Committee – the governing board of the Texas Republican Party. I currently serve as the only Texas Republican on the House Agriculture Committee and also serve on the House Oversight Committee.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

Continue to champion securing our border: I have called for cartels on the southern border to be labeled as terrorist organizations — and action to be taken against them as such. Will work to defund the Biden Administrations efforts to aid and abed cartels in the trafficking of humans and drugs into our country.

I have called for cartels on the southern border to be labeled as terrorist organizations — and action to be taken against them as such. Will work to defund the Biden Administrations efforts to aid and abed cartels in the trafficking of humans and drugs into our country. Champion fiscal responsibility: Continue to push back against the bi-partisan problem of kicking the fiscal can down the road. Advocate for process reforms that keep Congress from making the needed spending cuts that waste the American taxpayer’s dollars. Stop funding China and nations and policies that prioritize other nations over the American citizen.

Continue to push back against the bi-partisan problem of kicking the fiscal can down the road. Advocate for process reforms that keep Congress from making the needed spending cuts that waste the American taxpayer’s dollars. Stop funding China and nations and policies that prioritize other nations over the American citizen. Investigate the Biden Administration: I have already begun this work in earnest but in a Republican led House would have new tools and authorities in my role on the Oversight Committee to define the scope of investigations, subpoena Biden administration testimony and bring accountability for the many unscrupulous actions of this Administration — including Afghanistan, COVID-19, and the Border.

I have already begun this work in earnest but in a Republican led House would have new tools and authorities in my role on the Oversight Committee to define the scope of investigations, subpoena Biden administration testimony and bring accountability for the many unscrupulous actions of this Administration — including Afghanistan, COVID-19, and the Border. Support our US Energy and Ag industries: I serve as the only Texas Republican on the Agriculture Committee. Biden’s misguided energy policies have raised the cost of production and Americans are seeing it at the pump and in the grocery aisle. I will continue to push back on the Green New Deal hysteria and champion increased exports of US produced energy and Agriculture products.

I serve as the only Texas Republican on the Agriculture Committee. Biden’s misguided energy policies have raised the cost of production and Americans are seeing it at the pump and in the grocery aisle. I will continue to push back on the Green New Deal hysteria and champion increased exports of US produced energy and Agriculture products. Serve the people of Texas including our Veterans and Law Enforcement: One of the great honors of serving in this office is the day-to-day work of helping the people of the 27th district of Texas — especially those who have served our communities. We’ve worked to support our communities through the recovery from Harvey, through the pandemic and now in restoring our economy. We take pride in having been able to help veterans receive past-due benefits and medals, seniors receive Social Security benefits, taxpayer’s past-due tax refunds and more. Our office is here to serve. This includes supporting our law enforcement and voting against all efforts to defund the police.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?