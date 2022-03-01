U.S. Rep. Dist. 27 candidate: Eric Mireles

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

I have over 20 years of experience in the Oil & Gas industry. Currently, I am an Oil and Gas Consultant specializing in fluids, waste management, and drilling applications.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

I have spent my entire career working together with people who came from different backgrounds, different cultures, different ideologies, and different languages, to achieve a common goal. Part of a congressman's duties is developing and voting on bills for the betterment of our nation and in the best interest of our communities. These bills are developed and voted on by all 535 members of Congress that come from different states, different backgrounds, different communities and sometimes different cultures. Collaborating with people to work towards a common goal is a developed skill set that can only be learned through experience of trial and error that eventually forms into a personality trait. This personality trait is embedded in my character and it gives me an advantage, distinguishes me from my counterparts, and makes for an easy transition into Congress.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

As a normal part of growing up and living life in general, I have overcome what seemed like insurmountable obstacles, adapted to my environment, and continuously evolved. My life experiences have shaped me to become a persistent, resourceful, and a relentless individual who sees challenges and obstacles as opportunities for improvement. In Congress, there will be times that I will encounter obstacles that may seem impossible to overcome. I will approach these situations the same as I have throughout my entire life. I will always be a creative problem solver and work towards a solution in the pursuit of improving my community and this country.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

First and foremost, I would like to bridge the communication gap between Washington and the community of District 27. I would meet with my team to establish processes to keep the lines of communication open such as regular periodic meetings with local county leaders so that I can stay engaged with the needs of the community.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

The economic stability of this area depends heavily on the oil and gas industry. Given that many jobs within our district have a direct relationship with the stability of the oil and gas industry, it is imperative that we optimize the natural resources at our disposal like oil and gas, agriculture, and waterways, for structural longevity.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Local government is doing a great job of developing the Port of Corpus Christi. In order for continued economic development, it is vital that we optimize the natural resources of our area, like the waterways, to expand and improve our local economy.