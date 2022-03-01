U.S. Rep. Dist. 27 candidate: Chris Mapp

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

I own a marine dealership in Port O'Connor and a manufacturing plant in Rosenberg, Tx.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

The experiences are too many to mention. The condensed version is twenty-Seven years of business experience that brings a perspective of understanding that cannot be achieved by folks with less experience and understanding of making a payroll, paying mortgages, taxes, and being better than the competition. I was elected to a hospital board many years ago.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

My life experiences have prepared me for leadership my entire life, some by serious failures and others by understanding what it takes to win by achieving solid results using instincts, training, and grit.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

No President should ever be allowed by executive order to institute policies that harm the American economy and go against American national interest. Giving aid and comfort to our enemies is not an option and the executive orders must be limited by congressional authority.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Foreign Policy issues include dealing with China and Russia stealing our intellectual property and raising the consequences for cyber-attacks.

Domestically

1). Military experimentation is not an option, and funding a stronger, more robust military is imperative. Woke, Marxist policies, including Critical Race Theory and the softening of the mandates that teach our men and women the specifics of their jobs, have no place in the training programs.

The military is designed to kill people, destroy political wills, and destroy a nation's infrastructure that allows them to operate. Anything less than winning is not an option.

2). Shutting off the supply of information and prosecuting those who sell out our country to foreign governments through lobbing firms and other means under the guise of business interest.

3). Dealing with Cartels and illegals that have invaded our nation.

4). Hold accountable those in office that incited the illegal policies using our civility and the rule of law against our legal citizens.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Local governments in Texas must continue to fund law enforcement and maintain a high level of protection for American citizens. The southern border must be shut down!