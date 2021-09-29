King HS, Annapolis Christian School among schools targeted in social media threats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Threats to area schools have law enforcement on high alert.

The latest school involved is Falfurrias Junior High, where students were moved to the stadium while authorities investigated.

In Corpus Christi, social media threats made against King High School and Annapolis Christian Academy seem to have come from outside the U.S.

The posts happened over the weekend and included acts of violence against both schools.

The Corpus Christi Police Department, FBI and Homeland Security and Homeland Security have looked into the threats.

Investigators are still working to identify the person or persons responsible for the messages.

They're also trying to rule out any local ties to the threats.

