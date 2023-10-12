K-99 Country teams up for 'Badges and Bears' donation drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — K-99, along with H&H Towing and Mattress Firm, are teaming up for the "Badges and Bears" donation drive benefiting the Corpus Christi Police Department. The I-Heart Country Station K-99 is asking for the public's help in making a warm and fuzzy donation that will bring smiles to local children.

"Stuffed animals are carried by officers in their units and used to provide comfort for young children. During a scary time for kids, having a brand-new teddy bear can provide a tremendous amount of comfort," said organizers.

K-99's morning host, Big Frank, is asking you to make a donation of small stuffed animals. On Friday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., CC police, Big Frank, H&H Towing, and Mattress Firm will be out waiting to greet you at the parking lot of Mattress Firm at Moore Plaza.

"You can put yourself in the position of that police officer when there's a child involved, and how this can help them bring that comfort to that child. And, that's the whole goal with Badges and Bears – is to get these, make sure the officers have plenty of these so they can have them when they need them," said Big Frank.

You can drop off a new teddy bear or gently used stuffed animals at H&H Towing at 2530 Holly Road or at any Corpus Christi-area Mattress Firm between now and October 14. Also, join K-99's Big Frank for a special live broadcast on Friday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mattress Firm in Moore Plaza.

The "Badges and Bears" drive is the first of its kind for the partnership. They hope to collect 500 stuffed animals that Corpus Christi police officers can carry in their units to give to the children they encounter during difficult situations. The teddy bears are important tools for officers to connect with the youth – to comfort them.

