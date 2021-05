CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a 43-year-old man who is charged with killing two people.

Larry Moore pleaded guilty in connection to the 2019 deaths of Priscilla Davilla and Sonya Quintinalla.

He also has pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder for shooting at police who responded at the scene.

The punishment phase in Moore's trial is well underway.

Jury selection could extend through the end of the week.